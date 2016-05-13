FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock lowers forecast for Treasury bonds
May 13, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BlackRock lowers forecast for Treasury bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks next to a BlackRock sign pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) strategist said on Friday that the world’s largest asset manager is lowering its forecast on the performance of U.S. government debt as dovish market expectations may have “gone too far.”

BlackRock’s Chief Investment Strategist for Fixed Income Jeffrey Rosenberg also said in a note that the company expects the credit market to deliver income, but no price appreciation, in a best-case scenario after a rally this year. New York-based BlackRock oversaw $1.5 trillion in fixed-income assets as of March 31.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
