Black Sea in it for the long haul as top wheat exporter: Braun

LONDON (Reuters) - Black Sea wheat exports are projected at an all time high this year, and there is good reason to have confidence in this forecast.

During the 2015/16 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that the states of the former Soviet Union excluding Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia (FSU-12) will export a record 45 million tons of wheat.

Together, Russia and Ukraine account for 75 percent of wheat production and 85 percent of wheat exports in FSU-12.

If USDA’s October exports forecast is realized, the percentage of global wheat trade accounted for by FSU-12 in the 2015/16 marketing year will reach an all-time high of 28 percent, narrowly topping 2009/10’s record of 27 percent.

World wheat production has nearly doubled in volume over the past 30 years, though the percentage of that production claimed by FSU-12 has been relatively stagnant.

But since the mid 1990s, Black Sea farmers have nearly quadrupled both their share of world wheat exports and the percentage of yearly supply that they export (tmsnrt.rs/1GJ3Xl6).

This has introduced previously nonexistent competition for major wheat exporters including the United States, which used to be the breadbasket of the world. That title now belongs to the Black Sea, as it has emerged as the largest wheat-exporting region on the planet.

With record wheat production expected this year out of the Black Sea combined with favorable trends in prices and forecasts, the record export forecast is not hard to believe. And the trend has staying power.

BLACK SEA‘S BURST ONTO THE MARKET

Historically, the United States had always been the leading wheat exporter, providing nearly half of the world’s trade at the start of the 1980s. Canada, Europe, Argentina, and Australia rounded out the global picture with just those five making up 96 percent of the wheat market.

But since 1980, market share trends in the five are either flat or decreasing, most notably in the United States, which is expected to account for only 14 percent of global wheat exports this year.

In the meantime, FSU-12 has crept into the picture and this year’s market share projection of 28 percent towers over its closest competitor and second-place exporter, the European Union, estimated to sell 21 percent of the wheat market this year. In comparing actual volume, the EU is expected to export 33 million tons of wheat this year compared to FSU-12’s 45.

Prior to 2005, severe supply issues in the Black Sea region did not appear to impact the world's volume of exportable wheat. When FSU-12 lost nearly 40 percent of their harvest in 2003 (amounting to a void of nearly 17 million tons), world wheat exports actually increased by 3 percent on the year (tmsnrt.rs/1GJ3rDG).

But in 2010, despite a 10 percent net supply increase year-on-year out of the other major five exporters and no apparent slump in demand, world exports fell by 3 percent on the year following a lousy FSU-12 wheat harvest. The Black Sea rebounded in 2011 with a big crop, and world exports rose 20 percent even with the five competitors remaining flat in production.

The Black Sea has not had any serious problems with wheat supply since 2012, but as its share of world exports presumably continues to increase, so will market risk. And although today Russia and Ukraine only account for 12 percent of the world’s wheat production, they perhaps hold the key to stability in the world wheat market.

LIKELY GAINS OVER 2014

USDA’s FSU-12 wheat export forecast of 45 million tons would easily top last year’s record of 40 million tons if realized. Per USDA, 2015/16 FSU-12 wheat production is projected to finish up 4 percent on the year, with Russia up by 3 percent and Ukraine up a whopping 9 percent.

While roughly half of the total year-on-year increase in FSU-12 wheat production came out of Ukraine, 72 percent of the of the expected increase in exports did, highlighting Ukraine’s vital role in the Black Sea this year.

Ukraine has stepped up to the challenge over the last four years as it has not only increased wheat export volumes every year, but has done so by an average of 30 percent per year, even with the drought-marred harvest of 2012. Net volume over the same period has also increased in Russia but by half the rate.

Thomson Reuters weekly commodity flows data seemingly confirms Ukraine’s strong charge towards the record 15 million ton target for the current year. Between July 1 and Oct. 20, wheat exports were up by 9 percent over the same period in 2014.

Russia is a bit more complicated. Although Thomson Reuters data suggests wheat exports since July 1 are nearly flat on the year, other sources put them down by as much as 18 percent from 2014.

A year-on-year decline in Russian wheat exports to date would most likely be blamed on the export duty, which was introduced in December 2014. Higher cash prices result in larger duties, meaning that both rouble strength and potential volatility have a huge impact on duty size.

Even assuming cumulative Russian wheat exports are truly down, there may be no need to panic just yet. Despite the tax being unexpectedly introduced mid-marketing year in 2014/15, total Russian wheat exports ultimately overshot initial expectations despite the downside fears. And the gentle strengthening in the rouble over the past two months may have helped attract more buyers.

On Oct. 28, the Russian Agriculture Ministry announced the duty could be canceled or modified as soon as the foreign exchange rate has stabilized. If changes come relatively soon, exports could drastically pick up pace assuming that cash prices also remain stable.

TRENDS AND PRICES ARE SUPPORTIVE

An increase in cumulative exports to date on the year would not be surprising since it has been well captured in USDA projections since May, as FSU-12 wheat exports have climbed at a steady pace in each subsequent monthly update.

USDA has tacked on an additional 9 million tons of wheat to FSU-12’s export target since their initial May outlook. Granted USDA has allocated more of that increase towards Ukraine, and perhaps rightly so, but their Russia forecast has respectfully and steadily risen as well even amidst the duty mandate and rouble uncertainty.

Cash prices at major ports worldwide, which are at relative five-year lows, seem to reflect the abundance of global wheat supply and therefore support larger export volumes.

Ukrainian and Russian FOB prices have rendered Black Sea milling wheat as particularly attractive when compared to their U.S. counterpart, as it has been offered at a discount of between $10-$50 since May. And Russian export prices are up to 20 percent lower than they were last year at this time, perhaps somewhat easing the duty headache (tmsnrt.rs/1GJ5Pu1).

French wheat export prices at Rouen have recently been the cheapest amongst its competitors, but the spread with Ukraine has averaged less than five euros per ton over the past month, likely stiffening the competition between the two. The Russia-Rouen spread is slightly higher, but nowhere near the high levels of last year (tmsnrt.rs/1GJ1hDZ).

Average wheat yields in Russia and Ukraine have been on a convincing upwards trend over the past decade and combined with stable sown area, Black Sea wheat production will continue to be large and competitive going forward, barring an extreme disruption such as widespread drought. Unless the situation significantly changes, the Black Sea is here to stay and will likely continue to cement its seat at the top of the wheat market over the coming years.

(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own.)