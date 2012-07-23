FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone names chairman for French business
July 23, 2012 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

Blackstone names chairman for French business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) named Gerard Errera, who held the position of special adviser, as chairman of Blackstone France.

Before joining the alternative asset manager, Errera was secretary general of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and French ambassador to the United Kingdom.

“France has many world-class companies with leading positions in their industries and Gerard’s advice will continue to be invaluable both in advising French companies and helping us find opportunities to invest,” Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said in a statement.

Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

