FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone in talks to buy minority stake in Rothesay: report
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 17, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

Blackstone in talks to buy minority stake in Rothesay: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) is in talks to buy a minority stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) UK pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The talks are being led by Blackstone's $3 billion "tactical opportunities" fund, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/kez42v)

Reuters reported earlier this month that Goldman Sachs plans to sell a majority stake in its European insurance business over the next year.

Bankers estimate the Rothesay unit’s value at between 750 million and 950 million pounds ($1.17 billion-$1.48 billion), the daily reported, adding that the sale process does not involve a formal auction.

Representatives of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.6405 British pounds)

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.