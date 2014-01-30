FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone's fourth-quarter earnings more than double
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 30, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Blackstone's fourth-quarter earnings more than double

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), the world’s largest publicly listed alternative asset manager, reported a 130-percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, showing particularly strong gains in its real estate business.

Blackstone, whose investments include The Weather Channel, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N), said economic net income - a metric of its profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio - was $1.54 billion in the fourth quarter of 2013, compared with $670 million a year ago.

Distributable earnings, which show actual cash that is available to pay dividends, jumped 46 percent in the first quarter to $820.6 million.

Total assets under management were $265.8 billion as of the end of December, up 26 percent year-on-year. Fee-earning assets under management rose 18 percent to $198 billion.

Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 58 cents per common unit.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.