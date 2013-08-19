FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone targets up to $5 billion for new European fund: source
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 19, 2013 / 9:52 PM / in 4 years

Blackstone targets up to $5 billion for new European fund: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone’s real estate arm is targeting up to $5 billion for a new European fund, according to a source familiar with the matter, as one of the world’s biggest private equity firms bets on property deals in the region picking up.

Blackstone declined to comment on the new real estate fund.

Though the United States represents the bulk of Blackstone’s real estate holdings, the New York-based firm said last month it was seeing more opportunities abroad. Europe’s distressed real estate is coming up for sale and Asia’s financial problems are creating opportunities, making the two regions more attractive than the higher priced U.S. market.

Blackstone also agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in London’s Broadgate office complex to a sovereign-wealth fund for more than 1.7 billion pounds ($2.66 billion), a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Blackstone bought its half share of the 30-acre site in London’s financial district from British Land in September 2009 for 77 million pounds, and has since then made investments to improve the property.

Real estate is Blackstone’s biggest earner, accounting for about half its profits in the last quarter. The Broadgate deal would allow Blackstone to return more cash to its investors as it pitches them for a new European fund.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.