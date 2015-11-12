FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone to buy about $3 billion in property fund stakes from Calpers
November 12, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Blackstone to buy about $3 billion in property fund stakes from Calpers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Blackstone Group in New York February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, has agreed to buy about $3 billion worth of stakes in real estate funds from Californian public pension fund Calpers, a boost to its so-called secondaries business.

The deal, the largest of its kind, would allow the California Public Employees’ Retirement System to sell 43 of its international and domestic funds to Blackstone, the two said in separate statements on Thursday.

Blackstone is buying the fund stakes through its Strategic Partners division, which has raised more than $19 billion to acquire stakes in private equity and real estate funds from investors who want to cash out.

These funds typically have 10-year lock-up periods, meaning the only option for investors looking to get out of them is to sell them to someone else.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
