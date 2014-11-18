FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone to sell Manhattan skyscraper for about $2.25 billion: WSJ
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 18, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Blackstone to sell Manhattan skyscraper for about $2.25 billion: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP has reached a deal to sell a Manhattan office tower for about $2.25 billion to a venture led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe Cambridge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms of the sale.

The deal for the 1095 Avenue of the Americas building, if completed, would represent the second most expensive sale of an individual office building in U.S. history, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/11eMwF6)

Ivanhoe, the real-estate arm of public pension fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, has been active in recent years, buying towers in Seattle and New York, the report added.

Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.