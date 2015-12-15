FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone raises $18 billion for global buyout fund
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 15, 2015 / 3:03 AM / 2 years ago

Blackstone raises $18 billion for global buyout fund

Koh Gui Qing

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), the largest alternative asset manager, said on Monday it had raised $18 billion for its latest global private equity fund, highlighting the healthy pace of fundraising by large buyout firms.

The fund, dubbed Blackstone Capital Partners VII, exceeded its fundraising limit of $17.5 billion and accepted over 250 investors, Blackstone said in a statement.

Blackstone said it expects to start investing cash from the fund in the first three months of next year.

Blackstone managed a record $333.9 billion in assets at the end of September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.