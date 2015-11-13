FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone to buy Japan Residential for $450 million including debt
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 13, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Blackstone to buy Japan Residential for $450 million including debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) said on Friday it is acquiring Japan Residential Investment Company JRIC.L, which owns residential assets in Japan, in a deal worth about $450 million, including debt.

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, is betting that residential markets in Japan’s major cities will grow further and bring stable returns.

It is paying 152.6 million pounds ($232.23 million) for shares in JRIC, which has total debt of about 26.7 billion yen ($217.60 million), making the deal worth $450 million, Blackstone said in a statement.

Japan Residential Investment, whose shares are traded on London’s AIM, has 59 residential properties worth 46 billion yen in Tokyo as well as Osaka and Nagoya, the nation’s second and third largest cities, Blackstone said.

Blackstone bought Japanese residential assets from General Electric Co’s (GE.N) property unit a year ago in a deal worth more than 190 billion yen.

($1 = 0.6571 pounds)

($1 = 122.7000 yen)

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.