(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) is nearing a deal to acquire Manhattan’s Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village apartment complex for around $5.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Blackstone declined to comment on Monday.