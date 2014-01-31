FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone, Ivanhoe take 22.98 percent of France's Gecina
January 31, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

Blackstone, Ivanhoe take 22.98 percent of France's Gecina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Blackstone (BX.N) and Canadian property manager Ivanhoe Cambridge said on Friday they held 22.98 percent of French real-estate investment firm Gecina (GFCP.PA) following a ruling by a Luxembourg court.

The ruling, concerning loans made to Spanish property companies that were backed by Gecina shares, has also led to French bank Natixis (CNAT.PA) taking 4.99 percent of Gecina’s share capital, Natixis said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by David Evans

