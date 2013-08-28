FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone to pay $85 million to settle lawsuit over IPO
#Business News
August 28, 2013 / 11:29 PM / 4 years ago

Blackstone to pay $85 million to settle lawsuit over IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) has agreed to pay $85 million to settle an investor class action lawsuit accusing the private equity giant of not disclosing bad investments before its $4.7 billion initial public offering in 2007.

The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, came in the run-up to a trial set to begin September 16. The proposed deal requires judicial approval.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

