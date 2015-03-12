FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch pay-per-story start-up Blendle signs U.S. newspapers
March 12, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch pay-per-story start-up Blendle signs U.S. newspapers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dutch pay-per-story start-up Blendle has signed deals with the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post, marking its first offering of English language newspapers on its service, the company said in Thursday.

So far Blendle has only offered articles from Dutch and Belgian newspapers and magazines, as well as The Economist.

The online service, which is backed by German publisher Axel Springer and the New York Times, offers individual articles for an average price of 20 cents.

Last year Axel Springer and The New York Times invested 3 million euros in Blendle, hoping to have found a way of charging readers who eschew costly online subscriptions.

Blendle said in the statement that articles of the three U.S. newspapers would be available to its 220,000 users in the Netherlands, with other countries to follow.

“Blendle will expand internationally this year”, said co-founder Alexander Kloepping in the statement.

($1 = 0.9403 euros)

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
