Bloomberg to launch Spanish news venture with Mexican paper
March 20, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Bloomberg to launch Spanish news venture with Mexican paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. news agency Bloomberg and Mexican business newspaper El Financiero will launch a Spanish-language financial news service later this year, the newspaper said on Wednesday.

The joint venture between Bloomberg Media Group and El Financiero envisions print, online and television news coverage drawing on both organizations, the paper said.

The tie-up would include a new business news television channel available in both Mexico and Central America, which is set to begin broadcasting by the end of 2013.

The television platform would broadcast out of a new Mexico City studio owned by El Financiero. The paper did not disclose a date for the launch or the precise format of the service.

In 2009, Bloomberg closed its non-English television operations, opting to consolidate channels in the Americas, Europe and Asia into a single English-language network.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

