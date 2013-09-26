FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bloomberg News expected to announce major management changes: WSJ
September 26, 2013 / 11:44 PM / 4 years ago

Bloomberg News expected to announce major management changes: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Bloomberg LP could soon announce major changes in its news division that would reduce the number of editors reporting directly to Bloomberg News Editor in Chief Matt Winkler, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Executive Editor Laurie Hays would expand her management role to include coverage of economics and Washington. She currently manages coverage of companies, executives, and mergers and acquisitions, among other areas, The Journal reported.

Bloomberg’s executive editor for finance, Daniel Hertzberg, is retiring and will be succeeded by Otis Bilodeau, currently managing editor for Bloomberg News’ finance group, the newspaper said. Several other major editorial changes are expected as well, The Journal said.

Bloomberg, a provider of business and financial news, could not be immediately reached for comments.

Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

