Bloomberg News expected to announce major management changes: WSJ

(Reuters) - Bloomberg LP could soon announce major changes in its news division that would reduce the number of editors reporting directly to Bloomberg News Editor in Chief Matt Winkler, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Executive Editor Laurie Hays would expand her management role to include coverage of economics and Washington. She currently manages coverage of companies, executives, and mergers and acquisitions, among other areas, The Journal reported.

Bloomberg’s executive editor for finance, Daniel Hertzberg, is retiring and will be succeeded by Otis Bilodeau, currently managing editor for Bloomberg News’ finance group, the newspaper said. Several other major editorial changes are expected as well, The Journal said.

Bloomberg, a provider of business and financial news, could not be immediately reached for comments.