Citron calls Express Scripts culprit in drug price gouging
Short seller Citron's Andrew Left has turned his sights on Express Scripts Holding Co, calling the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) the "real culprit behind pharmaceutical price gouging."
Issues causing slowness on Bloomberg LP's terminals that began late morning on Thursday had been resolved for most users by mid-afternoon, the company said.
"Functionality has been restored for most users, though some users may be experiencing continued slowness," the company said on www.bloombergstatus.com, to alert users of the status of the issues. "We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible."
Spokesman Ty Trippet did not respond to an emailed inquiry about the scope of the outages. As of October, there were 325,000 Bloomberg terminals worldwide.
Financial services professionals get real-time news and data on Bloomberg terminals. Bloomberg is a competitor of Thomson Reuters.
NEW YORK BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, plans to move its headquarters in 2022 from midtown Manhattan to a massive new office tower in the fast-growing Hudson Yards district on the city's far West Side, the developers said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON A U.S. bank regulator is ready to fail Wells Fargo on a national scorecard for community lending, sources familiar with the decision said on Wednesday, in a move that could limit near-term expansion for the bank.