Issues causing slowness on Bloomberg LP's terminals that began late morning on Thursday had been resolved for most users by mid-afternoon, the company said.

"Functionality has been restored for most users, though some users may be experiencing continued slowness," the company said on www.bloombergstatus.com, to alert users of the status of the issues. "We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible."

Spokesman Ty Trippet did not respond to an emailed inquiry about the scope of the outages. As of October, there were 325,000 Bloomberg terminals worldwide.

Financial services professionals get real-time news and data on Bloomberg terminals. Bloomberg is a competitor of Thomson Reuters.

