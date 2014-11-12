FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bloomberg says swaps trading platform experiences one-hour outage
November 12, 2014 / 7:32 PM / 3 years ago

Bloomberg says swaps trading platform experiences one-hour outage

Douwe Miedema, Mike Kentz

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A trading platform run by Bloomberg LP for swaps, a type of derivative, was down for almost an hour on Wednesday, the data provider said.

Trading on Bloomberg’s so-called Swap Execution Facility, or SEF, experienced an outage for just under an hour from 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT), a spokesman said, because of problems with formatting data for credit default swaps, or CDS.

“Everything is operational again,” the spokesman said.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission forced swaps trading onto regulated platforms after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and Bloomberg is one of the 20 or so SEFs registered with the agency.

Bloomberg is a competitor of Thomson Reuters Corp which publishes Reuters.

The global size of the swaps market stands at $690 trillion, according to the Bank of International Settlements.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Mike Kentz, who reports from the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

