Twitter to live-stream some Bloomberg TV programs

A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016.

(Reuters) - Twitter is set to live-stream some of Bloomberg LP's television programs, the latest in a series of content deals struck by the microblogging service this year.

Bloomberg, owned by former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, will stream "Bloomberg West", "What'd You Miss?", "With All Due Respect" and the network's markets coverage, the company said on its website. (bloom.bg/29BstqV)

Twitter has been pushing into live video as it seeks to revive user growth and better compete with Facebook's Live streaming service.

The microblogging service operator struck a deal with NFL in April to stream some Thursday Night Football games this fall. It also streamed pre- and post-game content related to the Wimbledon championship this month.

Twitter Inc's shares were up 2.7 percent at $18.21 in morning trading on Monday.

Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, competes with Bloomberg LP for financial customers.