FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian kidnapped in Nigeria has been freed- Italy government
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

Italian kidnapped in Nigeria has been freed- Italy government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian man kidnapped in Nigeria last week has been released, the Italian foreign ministry said on Thursday without giving further details.

Marcello Rizzo, 55, from Sicily, was working for the Italian construction company Gitto Costruzioni when he was kidnapped in the Niger delta in southern Nigeria. He had been living in the country for eight years.

“We can confirm he has been freed but we have no more information to give at the moment,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said when asked about reports on Italian news agencies.

The Italian government announced Rizzo had been kidnapped on December 6, but officials said he was reported missing a few days earlier.

Kidnappings in southern Nigeria tend to be for ransom and the victims are often released. Abductions in the north are more often the work of Islamist militant groups linked to al Qaeda.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.