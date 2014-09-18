FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian taxi operator Blue Bird starts marketing $400 million IPO: IFR
September 18, 2014 / 3:52 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian taxi operator Blue Bird starts marketing $400 million IPO: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird, has started marketing an initial public offering (IPO) which could raise about $400 million, IFR reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

The marketing for the IPO, which is set to be the biggest in Indonesia this year, will run until the end of next week and bookbuilding is likely to start the week after, IFR reported.

Credit Suisse, Danareksa and UBS are joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners, IFR reported.

Blue Bird had planned the IPO for last year but it was delayed in lieu of regulatory approval. The company had sought to revive the IPO after an outstanding lawsuit from a family member of its founder was thrown out by a district court, Reuters reported in July.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
