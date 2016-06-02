Cyber security firm Blue Coat files for IPO

(Reuters) - Network security company Blue Coat Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company, owned by Bain Capital LLC, told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were among the IPO's underwriters.

Blue Coat's products are used to speed up data flow over the internet and block inappropriate websites and cyber attacks.

Bain Capital bought Blue Coat last year from fellow private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC in a deal that valued it at about $2.4 billion, including debt.

Following the IPO, funds controlled by Bain Capital investors will continue to control the majority of Blue Coat's voting power, Blue Coat said.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Blue Coat, which was taken private in February 2012 for $1.3 billion by Thoma Bravo, said it intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BLCT".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.