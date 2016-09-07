FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Activist Blue Harbour's main fund up 6.3 percent this year: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 7, 2016 / 2:33 PM / a year ago

Activist Blue Harbour's main fund up 6.3 percent this year: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Blue Harbour's main fund has risen 6.3 percent year to date, boosted in part by a surge in cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc's shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rackspace, where Blue Harbour holds a 9.4 percent stake, has seen its stock jump 35 percent since reports surfaced in July that it was in talks to be bought. The company said on Aug. 26 that it agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management for $4.3 billion.

Blue Harbour manages $3.3 billion. The firm declined to comment on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.