Oracle to buy online data management startup BlueKai

The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California in this February 2, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp said it would buy online data management startup BlueKai to bolster its marketing platform.

BlueKai collects and analyzes online ad data, helping advertisers personalize online and offline marketing campaigns.

Oracle, the world’s No. 2 business software maker, did not disclose the value of the deal.

However, Business Insider reported last week that Oracle was looking to buy BlueKai for about $400 million. (link.reuters.com/dud27v)

Oracle bought web-based marketing software maker Responsys for about $1.39 billion in December to expand its cloud-computing services.

The company acquired Eloqua, a maker of web-based marketing automation software, in December 2012.

Oracle’s shares closed at $38.10 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.