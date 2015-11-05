Blueknight delays Knight Warrior oil pipeline in Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners LP has delayed its Knight Warrior crude oil pipeline project in East Texas because of lower oil prices and reduced production, Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurley told analysts on Thursday.

He said the company has spent about 10 percent of the $300 million cost, but engineering, surveying and other work will cost more.

“We think it’s a good time to make sure we understand the landscape,” including production economics in the Eaglebine shale in East Texas. The company also will explore all options for financing the project, he said.

Sunoco Logistics Partners LP also has slowed early work on a potential crude pipeline expansion in West Texas as producers trim output growth and current takeaway capacity is more than adequate.

Knight Warrior is a 100,000 barrel-per-day pipeline covering 160 miles (260 km). The project had been targeted to start up in the second quarter next year to move Eaglebine crude to Houston. Hurley said the pause in planning would last a few months.

Knight Warrior is backed by shipper commitments, including a deal with Swiss trader Vitol SA [VITOLV.UL], part owner of Blueknight.

Hurley said Blueknight’s decision to hold off on the project does not impact those commitments, but the drop in oil prices and production could affect walk-up volumes - or barrels moved by shippers without long-term contracts.

“The risk around a project like this is, the market turns upside down like it has, and those walk-up volumes become at risk,” Hurley said. “We want to be careful that we don’t do a project that just hits our minimum expectations.”