Blueknight exited West Texas crude trucking in fourth quarter: CEO
March 9, 2016 / 8:12 PM / a year ago

Blueknight exited West Texas crude trucking in fourth quarter: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Blueknight Energy Partners LP stopped trucking crude oil in West Texas in the fourth quarter of last year due to low margins, more competition and increased pipeline takeaway capacity, Chief Executive Mark Hurley told analysts on Wednesday.

He said excess truck hauling capacity flooded the region when low oil prices prompted output pullbacks elsewhere. That plus new and expanded pipeline capacity increased competition to move less volume, he said.

Hurley said Blueknight will continue trucking in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Reporting by Kristen Hays

