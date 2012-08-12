Australia's BlueScope partners with Nippon Steel

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BlueScope Steel (BSL.AX), Australia’s biggest steel maker, said it and Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) have agreed to form a new joint venture with an enterprise value of $1.36 billion to make coated steel products.

BlueScope also said it expects to post a full-year net loss after tax of about A$1 billion when it reports later this month, including restructuring charges.

BlueScope, which last year pulled out of the export market and cut half of its steel-making capacity, posted a net loss including restructuring charges of A$530 million ($560 million) in the six months to December 31.

Its share price has collapsed over the past 12 months from near A$2 per share to below A$0.30.

Australian steelmakers have been hard hit by a high Australian dollar, which has traded above parity with the U.S. dollar for much of the past year, making imported steel cheaper for major construction projects.