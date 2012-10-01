FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMC Software seeking to sell itself: WSJ
#Deals
October 1, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

BMC Software seeking to sell itself: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BMC Software Inc BMC.O is looking to sell itself and has retained Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help find a buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Bankers have approached potential suitors including software companies and large private-equity firms to see if they are interested in buying BMC or a part of it, the Journal said, citing sources.

BMC, which specializes in business software, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

