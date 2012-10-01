BMC Software seeking to sell itself: WSJ

(Reuters) - BMC Software Inc BMC.O is looking to sell itself and has retained Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help find a buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Bankers have approached potential suitors including software companies and large private-equity firms to see if they are interested in buying BMC or a part of it, the Journal said, citing sources.

BMC, which specializes in business software, could not immediately be reached for comment.