FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMC Software draws another activist investor
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 15, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

BMC Software draws another activist investor

Nadia Damouni

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Corvex Management LP, which was founded by one of activist investor Carl Icahn’s longtime associates, has taken a stake in technology company BMC Software Inc BMC.O, according to a federal filing.

Corvex’s position in BMC could add to the pressure the company has been facing from hedge fund Elliott Management, which has launched a proxy battle and is pushing BMC to sell itself.

Shares of BMC were up 2.3 percent at $44.94 on Tuesday afternoon. The company has a market value of $7.4 billion.

Corvex said in a document filed with regulators that it has bought 1,541,993 shares of BMC Software, or nearly 1 percent. It could not be learned whether the hedge fund would agitate for change at the company.

Corvex and BMC declined to comment.

Separately on Tuesday, Elliott said it had nominated a slate of five directors to BMC’s board, a day after the company had adopted a shareholder rights plan to help stave off an acquisition.

BMC has twice rejected Elliott’s proposals, saying its board has determined that forming a special committee and pursuing a sale at this time is not in the best interest of stockholders.

Corvex’s founder, Keith Meister, spent eight years working for Icahn, the well-known corporate raider-turned-activist.

Corvex has been involved in a number of activist campaigns, including the $2.2 billion sale of AboveNet Inc ABVT.N to Zayo Group LLC in March and has taken a stake of roughly 7 percent in Corrections Corporation of America (CXW.N).

Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Paritosh Bansal, Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.