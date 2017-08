SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has completed the acquisition of 40 percent of Banco Itaú BMG Consignado SA, specialized in payroll loans, for 1.46 billion reais ($445 million), the bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Itaú already held 60 percent of BMG Consignado, the filing said. The acquisition had been announced in September, but needed regulatory authorization to be completed.