Monte Paschi may need merger: chairman in weekly

MILAN (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) will be forced to seek a merger with another bank if it cannot achieve a decent level of profitability, chairman Alessandro Profumo was quoted as saying by an Italian weekly on Friday.

BMPS, which last month laid out a tough restructuring plan, is the only Italian lender to have tapped state aid to fill a capital shortfall identified by European regulators.

“If we do not restore acceptable profitability, the bank will have to merge with somebody,” Profumo said.

“This is a bank where profitability is zero,” said the former chief executive of top Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

Profumo said BMPS had an overgrown branch network and excessive costs. Also, given falling investor appetite for bank debt, it can no longer sustain a loans to deposits ratio of 1.3.

“For every 100 euros of clients’ deposits we lend 130 euros. In the past the extra 30 (euros) were funded by pension funds and insurers which no longer buy bank bonds at present.”

BMPS is planning to lower its loan-to-deposit ratio under a plan that will also see it cut jobs.

“We have 100 executives in excess,” Profumo said.

Asked about his holiday plans in relation to Prime Minister Mario Monti’s comment that Italy is a country at war, Profumo said: “I share Monti’s fears. I will go on holiday, but remaining close by.”

There is growing alarm in Italy about the possibility of spiraling market tensions in August, when low liquidity can heighten price movements.