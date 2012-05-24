FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW to appeal $163 million Swiss antitrust fine
May 24, 2012 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

BMW to appeal $163 million Swiss antitrust fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of BMW is pictured on a car before the German luxury carmaker BMW annual shareholders meeting at the company's headquarters in Munich, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guido Krzikowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE), the world’s biggest premium carmaker, plans to appeal a fine from the Swiss Competition Commission amounting to 156 million Swiss franc ($163 million) within the legal deadline of one month.

“We categorically reject the accusations, the argumentation and the amount of the fine,” said a spokeswoman for the company, adding that BMW adhered to all laws governing both Switzerland and the European Economic Area.

“We have one month to consider a possible appeal, but the decision has already been made that we will take this to the next higher level of jurisdiction,” she said, clarifying that this would be the second highest court in the country. ($1 = 0.9545 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

