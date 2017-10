A logo of BMW is pictured on a car before the German luxury carmaker BMW annual shareholders meeting at the company's headquarters in Munich, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guido Krzikowski

BEIJING (Reuters) - BMW Group (BMWG.DE) expects its China sales to rise 25-30 percent this year, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.

BMW Group sold about 1.6 million cars worldwide in 2011. It sold about 426,000, another record, in the first quarter of this year.