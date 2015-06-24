FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says expects record Mini sales in 2015
June 24, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

BMW says expects record Mini sales in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the media and guests view the new Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford, southern England November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW’s Mini division delivered about about 163,000 vehicles between January and June, and expects record sales in 2015, BMW board member Peter Schwarzenbauer said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Berlin to launch its new Mini Clubman, a larger four-door car targeting the Golf segment, Schwarzenbauer said Mini had developed a slightly larger model to broaden the range of compact vehicles in the British manufacturer’s lineup.

Compact cars are likely to make up 27 percent of all vehicles in the premium segment, Schwarzenbauer said.

Schwarzenbauer said the brand was also exploring electric and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

Separately, Schwarzenbauer declined to comment on whether a consortium headed by German premium manufacturers had submitted an offer to buy Nokia’s NOK1V.HE high-definition mapping business HERE. “Wait and see,” Schwarzenbauer said.Asked whether other partners could join the German carmaker consortium, Schwarzenbauer said, “We shouldn’t rule out anything.”

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
