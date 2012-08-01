BMW weathers weak Europe with near-record Q2

BMW luxury car logo's are pictured in a spare part store at a BMW garage in Niderwangen near Bern, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW (BMWG.DE) shrugged off a weak European car market to post its second-best quarterly operating profit, highlighting the growing divide between prospering export-oriented premium auto makers and their ailing mass market peers.

Even though results were a tick higher than expected, investors promptly sold the stock having expected a significant beat to consensus following last week’s positive surprise from chronic underperformer Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 19 percent from its record level last year to 2.27 billion euros ($2.80 billion) in the second quarter, but nonetheless exceeded a consensus forecast of 2.19 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

“These numbers are still good, they’re just not standout great,” wrote Bernstein analyst Max Warburton, adding that the market had hoped for more than just a headline beat.

Shares in BMW fell 3.1 percent by 0740 GMT, making it easily the biggest underperformer among Germany's 30 blue chip stocks .GDAXI.

The world’s largest premium carmaker kept the EBIT margin at its core auto business stable from the first quarter, at 11.6 percent, weathering what it called “intense market competition” - which usually refers to rising incentive levels.

“We still aim to exceed our previous year’s sales volume and pretax earnings in 2012,” said Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the full-year Autos EBIT margin should be at the upper end of its 8-10 percent target range.

BMW is expected to have benefited from the euro’s weakening against other currencies, being the German luxury carmaker with the biggest exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.

“With BMW having around 11.4 billion euros in 2012 net transaction exposure to U.S. dollar/renminbi on our estimates, this could offer a solid tailwind for 2012-13 in our view,” wrote S&P Equity Research analyst Marnie Cohen before publication of BMW’s results, reaffirming her “strong buy” rating and 83 euro price target.

Peer Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz cars business had a 317 million euro gain related to foreign exchange effects in the first half - boosting its quarterly margin by 1.6 percentage points - and Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi saw its first-half results lifted by 300-400 million euros.

Separately, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the company has offered to increase its domestic workforce of full-time staff by a net 3,200 jobs by the end of next year to settle a long-running dispute with its German unions over its widespread use of temporary workers.

