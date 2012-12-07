BMW doesn't rule out profits may fall in 2013: CFO

MUNICH (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE), the world’s largest premium carmaker, does not rule out that profits may decline next year.

Finance chief Friedrich Eichiner said on Friday that BMW aims to increase its vehicle sales in 2013 and, if possible, earn more money.

“I have never made it our goal to earn less money. Naturally we will aim for higher sales volumes and - if somehow possible - earn more money,” he said.

He added that group sales in November rose roughly 20 percent to more than 170,000 vehicles.