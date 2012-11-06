BMW aims for 8-10 percent Autos EBIT margin in 2013

File photo of BMW luxury car logo's in a spare part store at a BMW garage in Niderwangen near Bern, May 24, 2012. BMW, the world's largest premium carmaker, sees no reason why its core car business cannot achieve an operating profit margin next year in line with its targeted range of 8-10 percent, the company's finance chief said on November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE), the world’s largest premium carmaker, sees no reason why its core car business cannot achieve an operating profit margin next year in line with its targeted range of 8-10 percent, the company’s finance chief said on Tuesday.

“We still haven’t even finished our planning for 2013 at this point, so we cannot make a concrete statement. We continue to expect that this corridor of 8-10 percent will be stable, also for 2013, I would like to emphasize that,” Friedrich Eichiner told a conference call with reporters. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)