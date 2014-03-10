FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW says demand for i8 hybrid outstrips initial production run
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 10, 2014 / 6:13 PM / 4 years ago

BMW says demand for i8 hybrid outstrips initial production run

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BMW CEO Norbert Reithofer poses beside the BMW i8 hybrid supercar during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW (BMWG.DE) said it saw strong demand for the i8 hybrid sportscar which will go into series production in April and start customer deliveries in June.

“Demand for the BMW i8 is already exceeding the planned production volume during ramp-up,” BMW said in a statement on Monday, without giving a more specific figure for how many cars will be made during this phase.

Green cars, and electric vehicles in particular remain a niche product, because their limited vehicle range limits their use when compared with gasoline or diesel-powered cars.

Market leader Nissan (7201.T), Toyota (7203.T), General Motors (GM.N) and VW’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi have trimmed electric-car plans or have had to offer aggressive pricing to spur their middling sales.

To give the carbon fiber car an operating range of up to 600 kilometers (373 miles), the 362-horsepower i8 is powered by a hybrid system.

This combines a 96 kilowatt electric motor driving the front wheels, and a turbo charged 231-horsepower three-cylinder petrol engine.

Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.