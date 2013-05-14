BMW CEO expects i3 electric car to contribute to group profit

The BMW i3 concept car is displayed during a news conference at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

MUNICH (Reuters) - German premium automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) expects to reap a “positive” contribution to group profit from every i3 electric vehicle sold, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said on Tuesday.

BMW will start selling its Megacity electric vehicle, dubbed the i3 later this year and the i8 sports car in early 2014, Reithofer said during the company’s annual general meeting.

The CEO declined to give a sales target or identify development costs of the i3, to be build at the car maker’s Germany-based Leipzig factory.