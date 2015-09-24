FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW denies report about emissions manipulations
September 24, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

BMW denies report about emissions manipulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German luxury car maker BMW-Mini is pictured in front of the BMW headquarters in Munich March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW said it has not manipulated emissions tests, denying a magazine report saying some of its diesel cars were found to exceed emissions standards.

“There is no difference in the treatment of exhaust emissions whether they are on (test) rollers or on the road,” the German luxury-car maker said on Thursday.

German trade magazine Auto Bild said earlier on Thursday that BMW’s X3 xDrive 20d model exceeded “Euro 6” emissions limits more than 11-fold in road tests by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

“No specific details of the test have yet been provided and therefore we cannot explain these results,” BMW said. “We will contact the ICCT and ask for clarification of the test they carried out.”

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

