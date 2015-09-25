FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian watchdog requests info from BMW unit on emissions
September 25, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Russian watchdog requests info from BMW unit on emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it had requested information from the Russian unit of German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) related to possible issues with its exhaust emissions systems.

“We have got information about possible problems with the exhaust control systems for BMW cars. In order to check this information ... a request has been sent to BMW Russland Trading to provide the necessary clarifications and materials on this issue,” the watchdog said on its website.

German trade magazine Auto Bild said on Thursday that some of BMW’s diesel cars had been found to exceed permissible emissions levels, suggesting BMW may have manipulated some test results, a report the luxury carmaker denied.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
