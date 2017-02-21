FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BMW, Mobileye in deal to collect map data for self-driving cars
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 21, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 6 months ago

BMW, Mobileye in deal to collect map data for self-driving cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view shows the headquarters of German luxury carmaker BMW in Munich, Germany January 16, 2017.Michael Dalder

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.

The deal to crowdsource real-time data using vehicles equipped with Mobileye's camera-based driver assist technology is critical for enabling autonomous driving through high definition (HD) maps aimed at making driving safer and more efficient, the companies said.

BMW has said it aims to put a fleet of 40 self-driving test vehicles on the road in the second half of this year.

To support the rapid creation and updating of HD mapping, BMW and Mobileye will transfer data to German digital mapping firm HERE, which will use the data to update its real-time cloud service for automated vehicles.

Last week, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said it would cooperate with Mobileye on a road navigation system.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.