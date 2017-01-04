FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BMW, Intel, Mobileye to test 40 driverless cars in second half of 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 4, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 8 months ago

BMW, Intel, Mobileye to test 40 driverless cars in second half of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of German luxury carmaker BMW is pictured in Munich, southern Germany, January 26, 2016.Michael Dalder/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW's alliance with Intel and Mobileye aims to put a fleet of around 40 self-driving test vehicles on the road in the second half of this year, the companies said.

The premium carmaker announced its partnership with the two technology firms in July with the goal of developing the capability of introducing autonomous vehicles to the market by 2021.

BMW's 7-Series test vehicles will be fitted with the latest technology from Intel and Mobileye and prepared for test drives worldwide starting in the United States and Europe, the three firms said on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.