Volkswagen hires BMW development chief to head VW car brand

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Tuesday it had recruited BMW development chief Herbert Diess to its management board, opening up the succession race at two of Germany’s largest carmakers.

Diess, 56, a former head of long-term planning at BMW, will take over as chairman of the Volkswagen passenger car brand from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, effective Oct. 1, 2015, VW said in a statement.

Winterkorn will remain CEO of the group which also owns the Bentley, Bugatti, Audi, and Lamborghini brands, the company said.

The departure of Diess, a trained engineer, is set to be discussed at a supervisory board meeting at BMW which is being held today.[ID:nFWN0TS02U]