FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
India's Ola ties up with BMW for luxury cabs segment
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 24, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

India's Ola ties up with BMW for luxury cabs segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee speaks over his phone as a private security guard looks on at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2016.Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian ride-sharing service Ola has partnered with German carmaker BMW to strengthen its luxury mobility segment, the app-based taxi aggregator said on Monday.

The tie-up will allow Ola cab operators to avail cheaper credit to buy BMW cars, receive after-sales support and guaranteed buyback, Ola said in a statement.

BMW-certified instructors will also train drivers about auto safety systems and technology, the statement said.

The agreement follows Ola's partnership, announced last month, with India's top SUV maker, Mahindra & Mahindra.

BMW joins the ranks of other global automakers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors GM.N, which have all signed tie-ups with ride-sharing companies to guard against a shift in consumer choice away from vehicle ownership.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.