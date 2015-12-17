FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW recalls 'baby racer' toy car over health hazard
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 17, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

BMW recalls 'baby racer' toy car over health hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BMW emblem is pictured at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, in this April 2, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW is recalling its “Baby Racer” ride-on children’s toy car because a sticker showing the brand’s logo could be peeled off the steering wheel and choke toddlers, the carmaker said on Thursday.

Although the sticker may come off only “in very rare cases”, BMW has issued the recall order “to avoid any danger,” it said.

Owners of BMW’s “Baby Racer III” model affected by the problem will be handed a new vehicle at their local dealership at no charge, the Munich-based luxury-car manufacturer said in a statement.

The recall affects models assembled between May and December this year and may involve “several hundred” units in Germany, a spokesman said.

Baby Racer II is priced from 89 euros on the carmaker’s website.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Hans Seidenstuecker, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.