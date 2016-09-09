FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW recalls 110,000 cars in Japan over Takata air bags
September 9, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BMW recalls 110,000 cars in Japan over Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A billboard advertisement of Takata Corp is pictured in Tokyo September 17, 2014.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) on Friday recalled about 110,000 cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bag inflators made by Takata Corp 7312.T, as part of the auto industry's largest ever global recall.

The German automaker recalled 44 models including its 116i and 118i hatchbacks and the 320i sedan to replace passenger-side air bags made by the parts maker, according to a filing to Japan's transport ministry.

Affected vehicles were produced between 2004 and 2012.

Defective Takata air bags have been linked to at least 14 deaths and 150 injuries worldwide as the ammonium nitrate-based propellant used in its inflators has a tendency to explode following prolonged exposure to hot, humid conditions, spraying metal shrapnel.

Friday's recall comes after Japan's transport ministry in May ordered automakers to recall an additional 7 million vehicles in Japan equipped with Takata air bag inflators which do not contain a drying agent, in phases by 2019, following an expanded recall by U.S. authorities.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
