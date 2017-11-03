BMW recalling 1 million vehicles in North America

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - BMW AG said Friday it is recalling about 1 million vehicles in North America for two separate issues involving fire risks and said it may expand the recalls to other countries.

One recall covers 670,000 2006-2011 U.S. 3-series vehicles to address a wiring issue for heating and air conditioning system may overheat and could increase the risk of a fire.

The second recall covers 740,000 U.S. 2007-2011 vehicles with a valve that could rust and lead to a fire in rare cases. The recall includes some 128i vehicles, 3-series, 5-series and X3, X5 and Z4 vehicles. BMW spokesman Michael Rebstock said the recalls have overlapping vehicles and cover about 1 million vehicles, nearly all in the United States and about 15,000 in Canada.