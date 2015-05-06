BMW says China slowdown hit premium brands harder than market

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) said it has cut production in China amid a market slowdown which has hit premium carmakers harder than other players, as an anti-corruption push and a slowing economy dampen demand for luxury cars.

BMW’s Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said the Bavarian auto maker had avoided pushing sales in a falling market and had opted to cut back production instead, as a way to strike a better balance between supply and demand.

China, the world’s largest auto market, has seen the pace of sales slow from double-digit growth levels to about 7 percent this year, forcing BMW to compensate dealers who are struggling to shift an ageing fleet of vehicles.

The BMW 3-series and the X1 are nearing the end of their lifecycle, as is the 7-series.

“We have a run out on the 3-series. The 5-series is in the second half of its lifecycle. Of course this has a certain influence on how you market cars,” Eichiner told analysts.

Nonetheless, BMW will still seek to grow its dealership network in China, looking to add 30 additional dealers this year.