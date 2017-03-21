FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW CEO expects China to clarify electric car policy in next weeks
March 21, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

BMW CEO expects China to clarify electric car policy in next weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Harald Krueger, Chief Executive of German luxury carmaker BMW with a BMW 530e iPerformance before the company's annual news conference in Munich, southern Germany, March 21, 2017.Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger said he expected Chinese authorities to soon clarify the size of a proposed quota for electric cars as the German carmaker overhauls its production system to make more zero-emission vehicles.

"The rules have not yet been finalised. We will react accordingly. We expect clarity in the next weeks rather than months," Krueger told journalists at the company's annual results news conference on Tuesday.

China has been discussing introducing a quota of having new energy vehicles (NEV) make up 8 percent of sales, which has been met with stiff resistance from auto makers.

Separately, Krueger said he had constructive discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in which he explained the importance of free trade so that the U.S. BMW factory in Spartanburg could still export 70 percent of its cars.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

